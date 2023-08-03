Drew McIntyre Wishes He Had More Time to Build Match with GUNTHER at Summerslam

In an interview with Stay Busy (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre said that he wished he had more time to build his match with GUNTHER at Summerslam for the Intercontinental title. The feud resumed last month at Money in the Bank and the match happens Saturday.

He said: “I feel good. I wish we had more time to build it a little bit. The good thing is, I know people are just excited of the idea of Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre. That’s helpful that people want to see the match to begin with. You don’t have to build to make them want to see it. He needs an opponent that is a genuine threat. I need an opponent that is interesting and different and people want to see. I feel like there was a minute where McIntyre was kind of floating, which I never want to be doing, I always want to be moving up. There was a period where I felt like I flatlined and that was frustrating, but it led into the Sheamus thing and the Sheamus, Gunther, McIntyre thing. I wish we had a little more time to tell the story, but thankfully we’ve maximized the little time we’ve had with each other. He is such a force right now, it doesn’t need much storytelling to tell King vs. Godzilla. I’ve been able to come back, have the moment where I put him through the table after he was so dominant and stand before him and let him know, ‘You may have been dominant with everyone else, but you’ve gotten a little bit big for your britches. I’m Drew McIntyre, the same guy that has beaten Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Goldberg and a list of opponents a mile long. You’re about to get a wake up call and you might not get to break Honky Tonk Man’s record because Drew McIntyre is looking for his moment with a title in front of fans’.”