Drew McIntyre Says He Won’t Forgive Seth Rollins
– WWE World champion Drew McIntyre delivered a message to his Money in the Bank opponent, Seth Rollins, before tonight’s event on Twitter. You can read his comments below.
Drew McIntyre wrote, “You see it as redemption, but I see it as a chance to right some wrongs. I do not forgive & I never forget oh great ‘Messiah.'” Meanwhile, Seth Rollins for his part tweeted out around the same time, “#MITB is about redemption. Your turn, Drew.” You can check out those tweets below.
McIntyre defends his title against Rollin later tonight. The card will be held at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. The event will be broadcast on the WWE Network.
This is the perfect representation of how tonight is going to go down…#MITB pic.twitter.com/21tVqFlrjx
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 10, 2020
You see it as redemption, but I see it as a chance to right some wrongs. I do not forgive & I never forget oh great "Messiah" https://t.co/NQWe0u2GuX pic.twitter.com/et3Fndu5oK
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 10, 2020
#MITB is about redemption.
Your turn, Drew. pic.twitter.com/8XiHSv2iHF
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 10, 2020
