Drew McIntyre Won’t Stop Pushing For a Match With Tyson Fury Until It Happens

Drew McIntyre knows he’s been calling for a match with Tyson Fury for a while now, and he says he won’t stop until it happens. McIntyre has been vocal since Fury made his WWE debut in October of 2019 at Crown Jewel, defeating Braun Strowman via countout. Speaking with Metro, the former WWE Champion talked about the potential match and you can see some highlights below:

On the his desire for a match with Fury: “I wish I could be there to antagonise him. [laughs] After the fact – I’m not gonna distract him from the fight. But the second he wins – because I do believe in him, he is that good – I would love to be there right in the front row to tell him, ‘Right, let’s make this thing happen!’ The only way we’re gonna make this thing happen is with McIntyre and Fury. I will not shut up about it until he frickin’ happens. Trust me, nobody is waiting for it more than me!’

On interest in the match being recognized: “I’ve been talking about it for years but people started listening to me finally over the past two! I got the [WWE Title], so I could finally get people to listen to me. [laughs]”