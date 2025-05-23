wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Working Hurt, Says He Can’t Turn His Head All The Way To The Left
May 23, 2025 | Posted by
Drew McIntyre has been working hurt, which he confirmed in a recent interview. While talking to the Orlando Sentinel (via Fightful), McIntyre confirmed he’s dealing with an injury and said that he can’t turn his head all the way to the left.
He said: “I can’t turn my head all the way left yet… Working hurt is just what happens if you’re an athlete, especially as the years go by. If you’re injured, it is something to take care of. Maybe back in the day, we would have taped it up and gone with it. In the past, I have worked with muscle tears and breaks, which isn’t the most sensible thing, but the way we operate now, you want to last for the long run.“
