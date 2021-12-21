Drew McIntyre Says He’s Working On a New Signature Move

Drew McIntyre says that he’s working on a new signature move, as he revealed in a recent interview. The WWE star spoke with the Daily Record and you can see the highlights below:

On reinventing himself before being resigned by WWE: “It took being at home, looking at myself in the mirror and having a sit down with my (second) wife to realize I wasn’t giving it my all. I had to cut out the negative aspects of my life, the drinking, and work on my body.”

On building up his physique: “I needed to look like I could beat up Brock Lesnar. I didn’t believe it, so I started putting in the work like crazy and eating properly. Whenever someone tells you that it’s mostly diet, not training, it’s 100 per cent true. You need the training but it’s the diet.”

On coming up with a new signature move: “I’m really proud my headbutt is know as the Glasgow Kiss. Now the world knows about the Glasgow kiss. I’m working on a new one when I threw the guy across the ring. Thinking I might call it the Highland Fling.”