Drew McIntyre Discusses What It’s Like To Only Have to Work Once A Week Right Now,

In an interview with Booker T and the Hall of Fame Podcast, Drew McIntyre discussed what it’s like right now to only have to work one night a week, and how he feels better than he has ever felt.

“I feel better than I’ve ever felt,” Drew said. “It’s 20 years now I’ve been going, and if I wasn’t as experienced as I am, I might be a little frustrated not getting the reps in. I do miss the tours and the likes, but right now, like a lot of people, I’m trying to find the positives and not the negatives, it’s a negative situation, and we’re getting the downtime we wouldn’t normally have and I’m using it to try and broaden my horizons.”

He added that he is using the downtime to read books, better understand how WWE works, and spend more time with his wife.

“I’m reading some new books, I’m in contact with different areas of the company so I can understand better how the company works so I can be a better brand ambassador for WWE. And most importantly, I’m spending more time with my wife.”

