Drew McIntyre Wins World Heavyweight Title At WrestleMania 40, Loses It To Damian Priest

We have a new World Heavyweight Champion, with Drew McIntyre winning the title to open WrestleMania 40 — for a a minute or so at least, before Damian Priest cashed in. McIntyre defeated Rollins at tonight’s show to capture the championship; you can see highlights from the match below.

After the match, McIntyre walked over to CM Punk who was sitting at commentary and held the title in front of him, saying he will end Punk’s career next time before crotch chopping him. Punk then tripped McIntyre off the table and nailed him with the brace before stomping him down. Priest then ran out and cashed in Money in the Bank to pin McIntyre and win the title.

This marks McIntyre’s first run with the World Heavyweight Championship and his third World Title reign overall in the company. Rollins, the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion, saw his title reign come to an end at 316 days, having won the title at Night of Champions in May of 2023. This is also obviously Priest’s first run with the title.

