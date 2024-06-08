– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recalled his loss to Roman Reigns in the main event at the first WWE Clash at the Castle event. According to McIntyre, singing with Tyson Fury after the match was one of the worst moments of his career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Drew McIntyre on singing a song after his loss: “I was so happy getting Clash in Wales and getting the first stadium show since SummerSlam 92 and getting the main event, I wasn’t happy getting screwed and the worst moment of my life singing that stupid song afterwards. But I’m very happy that you preserved, you believed, you kept working and you might just get a redo and it’s not just a redo, it couldn’t be any more perfect.”

On the second Clash at the Castle being in Glasgow: “It’s literally in Glasgow, where I went to Uni for four years. 30 minutes from here is where I grew up. We’ve gotta make it right this time because me, my family, the UK can’t take another shot through the heart like what happened last time. It will collapse the entire UK, so Drew McIntyre has to win and will win this time.”

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship goes down on Saturday, June 15 at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024. The event will be held at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.