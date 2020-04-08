Drew McIntyre Says He Would Have Bombed As WWE Champion In First Run

Drew McIntyre knows that he wasn’t ready to be WWE Champion back when Vince McMahon predicted it on television in 2008. McIntyre appeared on Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage and talked about his title win, saying that he wasn’t ready to be champion during that first run.

McIntyre talked about McMahon’s ability to predict things, though he seems to be confused about the difference between predicting things and the boss making plans for said things. He noted, “Vince McMahon is a sorcerer. He predicts the future, I believe he predicted the company going public way before it happened. Predicted the Network way before it happened. Predicted Drew McIntyre as World Champion way before it happened.”

He went on to say, “But the way, you know, the journey I went on, if I won it back then —- I’m just going to be completely honest. It would have bombed. It would have sucked. I would’ve sucked. If it would have worked out like a few other guys who got the opportunity that were the same level as me, and it wasn’t a great reign. I think I needed to go on this journey, I think it prepared me and molded me into not just the wrestler I am today, but the man I am today. And there’s nothing that you can throw my way that I’m not ready for. Nineteen years of ups and downs have prepared me for any situation, and that includes what’s going on in the world right now. And I’m so proud to be champion when we’re going through difficult times, not as a company, as a world. And I want to keep everybody entertained and be the flag-bearer of RAW going forward.”

