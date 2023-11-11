wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre On Why Wrestlemania 35 Was His Favorite Entrance
November 11, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Fox Tampa Bay (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre said that his entrance at Wrestlemania 35 in 2019 was the best one of his career so far.
He said: “For me, I’d probably say my entrance at WrestleMania 35 wrestling Roman Reigns, and there’s about 80,000 people there. I had a bunch of bagpipers come out and stand on each side of me, creating a little entrance way for me, playing my entrance music for me and I walked right through the middle of them with all of the fire going off behind us, so that was cool.“
