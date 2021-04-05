Drew McIntyre On WrestleMania 37 Match With Bobby Lashley, Return Of WWE Fans, Working For Vince McMahon

In a recent interview on News Nation, Drew McIntyre discussed working for Vince McMahon, his upcoming WrestleMania 37 match with Bobby Lashley, and much more. You can read Drew McIntyre’s comments below.

Drew McIntyre on working for Vince McMahon: “I feel like the world can’t have an idea of what Vince is like. He’s just the most unbelievably driven man in the world. You have a boss like that, and you have some high standards to live up to. He works all the time. He’s in the gym – the clip recently of him in the gym doing a belt squat with over a thousand pounds. He’s 75 years old, and he’s squatting over a thousand pounds. I can’t do that. He’s absolutely unbelievable when it comes to his drive and his work ethic. The vision he has for the future – sometimes you don’t see it yourself when he’s trying to explain it to you, then it materializes. He saw the WWE Network before it was a thing. He saw the company go public years before it was a thing. And he predicted Drew McIntyre as world champion 11 years before it happened. The man is a frickin’ sorcerer.”

On his upcoming WrestleMania 37 match with Bobby Lashley and the return of fans: “I’m excited about the match. I’m trying to prepare myself for the fans being there and walking out and seeing them for the first time. That’s the only thing I know is gonna take me out of my zone for a second because I’m gonna be overwhelmed with emotion having them back in the building and hearing them once again. So, I’m preparing myself, and I’m a little nervous in that aspect. When it comes to Lashley, I’m not nervous. This is somebody that’s the highest level of athlete you can imagine. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s a high-level MMA fighter – the man is dangerous. And he has a very similar story to myself. As a young man, he was supposed to be at the top of WWE, but it didn’t quite work out much like me. We both had to leave the company to find ourselves. We fought a few times on a smaller stage outside of the company and came back to WWE. We both rose the ranks, and obviously, I got the title a little bit quicker. Bobby finally found himself, and now we’re both in that main event spot after such unique and hard journeys. We’re gonna go put on a performance that people are gonna remember – a true heavyweight clash. We’re gonna beat the crap out of each other.”

