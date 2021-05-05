Drew McIntyre On WrestleMania 37 Weather Delay, Backstage Reaction, Wanting More Unscripted Promos In WWE

In a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Drew McIntyre discussed his reaction to WrestleMania 37 weather delay, the reaction backstage, and much more. You can read Drew McIntyre’s comments below.

Drew McIntyre on fans pushing for him as WWE Champion last year and finally finding his character in WWE: “I felt it from the fans, which was cool. But, like I mentioned earlier, I was at a different place mentally. I was like ‘the longer it takes, the better.’ The more they want it, the better. Because I understand now that it’s 52 weeks. We’ve got to get to a point where they know me inside and out. The thing about that period was, I could’ve gone for it, but I wasn’t quite ready. I knew that. I knew there were pieces missing from the jigsaw puzzle. I know I didn’t quite have that connection with the fans that I needed. Even as a heel I was just ‘fake, angry bad guy.’ I didn’t quite have the defined character at the time, and I didn’t quite know who I was 100 percent.

“As comfortable as I was, at the time I knew there was something missing. And I remember consciously seeing on Twitter, feeling it from the crowd, and being told in person by fans ‘Why aren’t you in here?’ I’m like ‘OK, they’re feeling it. That’s cool. But I know it’s not time yet. And when it’s time, I’ll know as well.’ It did take until 2020 when I started feeling like the final pieces are falling into place, and now is the time I’m gonna go for the title. I know who I am inside and out because it’s just me finally.”

On the weather delay at WrestleMania 37 and the reaction backstage: “Everyone is passing me and I’m hearing we might be delayed. Everyone is passing me, giving me fist bumps and high fives, ‘You got this!’ and they don’t know we’re about to get delayed, but I do. Bobby doesn’t know either, so I’m the only one that’s aware we’re getting delayed. Finally, everyone is passed and I ask, ‘What the F is going on?’ Sure enough, we’re delayed. The staff is instantly like, ‘What do we do?’ We start getting plans together to buy time live on WrestleMania. Someone ran and grabbed me and was like, ‘Drew, we need you right now.’ We’re walking, I’m not really sure what is going on and then I see Lashley and MVP talking. They’re like, ‘Just go crash that.’ It hadn’t even crossed my mind that we’re live on WrestleMania. I was so in the moment, and Lashley was in the moment.”

On wanting more unscripted promos in WWE: “I watched that 40 minutes back and I really enjoyed how real it felt. We can do a little more of that on the show, just going with what feels right and speaking from the heart. I really had to watch my swearing, but I really enjoyed it…..not swearing was probably the hardest part. I remember poor Sarah [Schreiber] was panicking. She did a great job and was very professional, but on the spot , people were worried. I was not worried whatsoever. I was instantly like, ‘Turn this way.’ We used to do promo class back in the day with Vince and sometimes he would do stuff on the show and change the finish just to see how they would react. think it’d be pretty cool if he brought that back.”

