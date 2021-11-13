Drew McIntyre On Why He Prefers Two-Night WrestleMania, WWE Moving To Saturday Night PPVs

In a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, Drew McIntyre discussed why he prefers a two-night WrestleMania, WWE moving pay-per-views to Saturday nights, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Drew McIntyre on why he prefers a two-night WrestleMania: “I’m a fan of the two nights. I wasn’t sure if we were going to go back to the one night. The two nights are kind of based on the times we’re in. We did it over two nights as a way to escape during the pandemic, during the COVID situation. I did say during the interviews during that time if you look back on them, that I really hope it sticks. I love WrestleMania. Everyone loves WrestleMania and the spectacle of it, but it’s so huge that sometimes I think it was seven hours. As much as you love WWE, and the spectacle of WrestleMania, five hours sitting there and then two hours extra, and if you’re a superstar wrestling six and a half hours in and fans are trying to scream but nothing is coming out because they’ve lost their voice, it can get a little quiet even with 80,000 people there. I love the idea of a whole weekend of WrestleMania, like two good length shows, two good four-hour shows. The fans are there. They are loud from start to finish, but not only that, once the event is over, they are like, ‘Wow, that was amazing. I can go again tomorrow and experience that again?’ I’m all about a weekend of WrestleMania.”

On WWE moving pay-per-views to Saturday nights: “Saturday night just makes so much more sense. Sunday, historically, WWE, that’s when the pay-per-views have always been on. Being someone from overseas, I used to have to stay awake until 1 or 2 o’clock in the morning on school nights. I guess I didn’t have to if I recorded it. I used to watch those events and show up to school so tired. I always wondered why can’t they do them on Saturdays. That’s not my department. I can’t say to them, ‘We should be doing it on this day.’ But I’m so glad we tried. The recent SummerSlam on a Saturday was wildly successful. Now it seems like going forward we’re going to be doing a lot more Saturdays and a lot more stadium shows than ever in 2022. I’m very happy about it, and I know our fans are so ecstatic about it. They can stay awake, sleep in on Sunday, or stay awake if they want to watch the show. In America, they can go out, have a night out afterward and talk about the thing they love. They can talk about all the awesome matches and not have to worry about the next day. They can actually sleep in. If you’re overseas, you can stay awake late and maybe sleep in the next day. It just works out for everybody.”

