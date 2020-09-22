Drew McIntyre Discusses Becoming WWE Champion During A Pandemic, Building A Relationship With Vince McMahon

In an interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre discussed winning the WWE title during the pandemic era, building his relationship with Vince McMahon, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Drew McIntyre on winning the WWE title during the pandemic: “I finally have the responsibility I always wanted and the opportunity to be not just a top guy, but the top guy and have the responsibility of taking all of the media commitments and representing the company in every possible way I could. At the same time, I’m also figuring out a new way to do it because we’re in uncharted waters – Drew McIntyre finally wins the World Title and a worldwide pandemic happens. So at the same time I’m just learning a lot and doing a lot that previous champions have been able to do, I’m also trying to figure out a new way to do things, I’m kind of innovating and adapting, and that’s what WWE is all about is just rolling with the punches, going with the times and it has been a fun process for me on television as a character to figure out things, like looking at the camera, and sending little messages to the fans at home which we couldn’t have done before and making it clear to the rest of the roster, hey if the Champ’s doing it, we can do it too, let’s try new things.

On building his relationship with Vince McMahon: “Backstage, I’m obviously building my relationship with Mr. McMahon, it’s a big part of it and there’s always lessons to be learned, when you get to interact with the boss I always take great pride in maximizing those minutes with the boss because every single second is a learning experience, and just overall – this is what I’ve been waiting for, this is what I’ve been looking forward to, and I am maximizing every second, I’m not wasting one second of any day. If I’m not doing a media interview, Adam will tell you on the line – Drew wants to be doing something every single day, all day, because I want to be getting better, because every single day is Day one as far as I’m concerned.”