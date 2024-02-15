– Fightful Select has another update on the current WWE status of former champion Drew McIntyre. It was previously reported by multiple outlets that McIntyre’s contract was going to expire shortly after WrestleMania 40. However, based on the new report, that no longer appears to be the case.

Last year, Fightful reported that McIntyre’s contract was going to be up before WrestleMania 40 with the expectation that this year’s show could be the former world champion’s last WrestleMania. Fightful’s latest report notes that McIntyre is scheduled to perform at WrestleMania this year.

Fightul Select reports that McIntyre’s current contract will now extend past WrestleMania 40. McIntyre had more time added to the contract duration due to some past injury and inactivity time. This could likely explain why McIntyre appeared in promotional material for the upcoming WWE live event in Bologna, Italy, while the card and talent are still subject to change.

Additionally, sources close to McIntyre’s camp reportedly said that both sides have had conversations, and it looks like both want to get a new deal done, but a new contract has not been finalized as of yet. This is consistent with the information reported yesterday by PWInsider Elite.

Fightful Select also notes that McIntyre is well respected in the company by both talent and staff for his on-air work, media commitments, and community events. Drew McIntyre is currently slated to compete in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth later this month. He will be competing against Randy Orton, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and two other competitors to be determined later on. The winner of the match will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 in April.