– Newsday, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed CM Punk, WrestleMania 40, and his WWE contract status. As noted, it’s rumored that McIntyre has not yet signed a new contract with WWE, and his contract reportedly expires after WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights:

McIntyre on his WWE contract status: “I can say I’m having fun. And I hope to continue to have fun, no matter what. I’m still young, I’m in my prime. I’m gonna be wrestling. If I’m not, you know, one of the featured players, if I’m not making a significant difference to the show, and the business as a whole, then quite frankly, I don’t want to be there.”

His thoughts on CM Punk: “My thing is, if I really don’t like you, I shouldn’t be there, because I might punch you in the face . . . I don’t want to give away too much right now. But the story isn’t really a story. It’s real. And people are feeling it’s real. And they can see how much fun I’m having at his expense. And . . . there is a really good reason for that. And maybe we’ll get to tell that story, eventually. We just need Punk to not injure himself in rehab and make it back to WWE, or not injure himself driving to the show or walking to the show since he’s made of glass.”

On changes to his character: “As a smiley, sword-wielding Scotsman . . . there were limitations and a wall I would hit. Right now there’s absolutely no limits. I can use all my creativity… A lot of people say, Wow, you know, the new Drew is great.’ But if you ever check out my independent work when I was gone from WWE from 2014 to 2017, you’ll see, ‘Wait actually, that’s just kind of the real Drew, with the volume turned up at times.’”

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre once again challenges Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match will take place on Sunday, April 7, and CM Punk will be on commentary. WrestleMania 40 will be held at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field and will be broadcast live on Peacock.