Various News: Drew McIntyre To Be At WWE Crown Jewel, Triple H Sends Custom Title To The Red Sox, Jay Lethal Makes ROH History

– WWE has confirmed that Drew McIntyre will be in Dolph Ziggler’s corner for the WWE World Cup. Ziggler will face Kurt Angle at the event in a match to determine the best in the world.

– Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the Boston Red Sox for their MLB World Series win…

Congratulations to the 2018 #WorldSeries Champions @RedSox! The duck boats are ready for the parade, but you'll need one more thing to celebrate like a champion. From the @WWE Universe to #RedSox Nation … wear this @WWE Championship with pride! #DAMAGEDONE pic.twitter.com/fpWoFXIC8S — Triple H (@TripleH) October 30, 2018

– ROH posted the following today…

Jay Lethal continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest world champions in Ring of Honor history. Lethal achieved another milestone today when he moved past Nigel McGuinness into second place for most combined days as ROH World Champion at 546. Lethal trails only Samoa Joe, who held the title for 645 days. Lethal, aptly named “The Franchise of ROH,” held title for 427 days in 2015-2016, and his second and current reign began on June 30 and is now at 119 days.