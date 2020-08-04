Drew McIntyre Discusses WWE’s Declining TV Ratings, Summerslam Possibly Being on a Boat, His Relationship with Vince McMahon

In an interview with TV Insider, Drew McIntyre discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon, how he isn’t letting WWE’s declining TV ratings get him down, and the possibility of Summerslam taking place on a boat. His comments are below.

On his relationship with Vince McMahon: “We’ve always had a good relationship. Being WWE champion says a whole lot about the trust he has in me. That meant the world to me. I guess from my standpoint, that told me Vince is truly invested in me now. He trusts me. I’ve earned that respect, put the time into that respect. I think that is what our relationship is based on, respect. It’s based on honesty. If he doesn’t like something, he is not shy to say so. I’m very much the same.”

On how WWE TV ratings have dropped recently: “It doesn’t bring me down. I’ve been through so much. The ups and downs in my career. Some really low points. I don’t let it get to me or distract me from the goal at home. I know a lot of previous champions have let it get to them. They’ve suffered in their personal life as a result and lashed out on social media. I don’t allow it to get to me from that standpoint. Our WWE Universe, our audience is such a big part of the show. We’re all just giving it all we can. I know we’re learning through this period.

The audience that has stuck around are getting to learn about the characters on a deeper level. I think because of this when we get back into the arenas, the viewership will grow. I think we will reach new heights to be honest because we’re going to have so many compelling characters. A lot of superstars are maximizing their opportunity in this environment. Right now you can really develop your character on a deeper level through this unique lens. I think when we do get back in the arenas they will attract the attention of fans. I hear what is going on. I see what’s going on social media. Things are gong well there, but they can also be better. Once we get back to normal, I think we’ll reach new heights as a company.”

On Summerslam possibly being on a boat: “It would certainly be unique, which is what it’s all about right now. We’re trying to catch people’s attention with something different. The environment at the Performance Center is what it is. But a boat would certainly catch my attention. I started getting all these crazy visions in my head. That would be cool if we can get The Lonely Island on a boat playing [their song] “I’m On A Boat.” I think we’re on to something.”