Drew McIntyre Admits His WWE Fastlane Face Paint Wasn’t Approved Until The Show Had Already Started

Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed on The Getting Over podcast, and he discussed a variety of topics, including the decision to wear the Braveheart face paint for his recent WWE Fastlane match against Sheamus.

When discussing who made the decision for him to wear it, McIntyre revealed it was his choice but that it didn’t get approved until the event had already started (via Fightful):

“It was mine. About 4 or 5 p.m. and I didn’t get it approved until 7 p.m., once we were already on the air. Corey Graves and Seth Rollins were talking and I made a comment to Seth about his “drip” and I thought to myself, ‘I’m not the best-dressed guy in the, just wearing shorts and a t-shirt 90% of the time or a kilt the rest. I could wear face paint. That makes sense. It’s the third match, it’s the war paint.’ If I was ever going to do the Braveheart facepaint, this was the time to do it because it was literally going to be a war. I tried to get it approved, couldn’t get word back from anyone. I went straight to Vince himself around 7 p.m., explained to him what I was thinking and he approved it. I ran to make-up to get myself together to tie my boots and get my face painted. I put on the last few strokes myself and headed to the ring. It was very last minute.”

McIntyre captured the victory in the match, and now he’ll turn his focus to trying to regain the WWE Championship in his WrestleMania 37 match against Bobby Lashley.