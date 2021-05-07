Drew McIntyre Wanted His Recent WWE Feud With Sheamus To Last Longer, Discusses Sheamus’ Impact On His Career

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Drew McIntyre discussed Sheamus’ impact on his career, their recent feud in WWE, and much more. You can read Drew McIntyre’s comments below.

Drew McIntyre on Sheamus’ impact on his career: “I’ve known Sheamus forever. He’s my oldest friend in wrestling. I met him when I was 19 years old and he was only about 42 at the time [laughs]. It was very clear from the beginning that we had very similar goals and weren’t just content. We were going to be the guys who go to WWE. We started helping each other in any way we could. I was a lot smaller at the time, and he was the biggest guy basically in Europe at the time. He helped me work out and how to train and how to diet right. I was a lot more experienced in wrestling, so I’d start helping him with the in-ring.

“We started working together across Europe, and we’d fight across Scotland, England, and Ireland. Wherever we could get our reps in. Eventually, we got signed together, came to America together, ended up in Florida Championship Wrestling together still chasing that dream. It was wild the night I won the Intercontinental title, he won the World title. We were both sitting there like, ‘What is going on with life?’ He was there for the good times and bad times. I wouldn’t get through a lot of them without him being there for me. He’s always been such a big brother for me. To come back to the company and finally get that moment with the title and being with him afterward and talking about the crazy journey.”

On wishing their recent WWE feud would’ve gone longer: “Finally, after 20 years, we got a chance to put our story on television. That was awesome. We wish we had more time to tell the story that we would’ve liked to tell, but things move so fast and you got the opportunity to tell it anyway, and we were grateful for that. We knew through our work we’d catch people’s attention. No one is going to be more physical than Drew McIntyre and Sheamus together. We got to have fun together in the ring and be highly physical. The best part was before the pay-per-view match, they played that video detailing our history together. Both of us saw it before the match, and it was pretty emotional right before we walked to the ring. We said just right before, ‘We’ll say sorry afterward, brother.’ We beat the living hell out of each other, said sorry after, laughed about it, and we’re excited to do something together again.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open Radio with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.



