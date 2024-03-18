Drew McIntyre Thinks WWE Should Continue To Have More Complex Storylines

In an interview with Gorilla Position (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre spoke about creating layered, complex storylines in WWE, a practice that he’s happy to be a part of. He cited the Bloodline story as an example, as well as his loss at Clash at the Castle.

When asked if he was upset about losing at that event, he said: “Yeah. I was very, very upset. I was frustrated. I understand the bigger picture with Roman and where the company is going, where he’s going, how necessary it is. I personally believe there was maybe another way to figure out how we can protect what’s going on with him, but also elevate McIntyre to where we need him to be for the company. We didn’t do it that night. I thought we could have, maybe should have. Now, where I’m sitting, like Hunter [Triple H] always talks about, the bigger picture, the long game, if I had won that night, the story wouldn’t be the same, obviously, as it is right now. It’s interesting. As frustrated as you might be at the time, if you take the time and go through the emotions and you have those emotions stored in mind and you get presented with an opportunity of, ‘we can tell this really interesting story now,’ that is such an important part of it. If it went the way I felt it should have on that night, we wouldn’t be where we are right now.

Wrestling is a funny thing. It’s a good thing it’s 52 weeks a year. You’re only as good as your last match or latest storyline. I found out recently before Seth pinned me on Raw in our last match, I was undefeated on TV for two years, but I lost every single big match. I was able to spin it and work it into the story, which led to the big victory at Elimination Chamber where I finally won the big stage. However you feel about how I did it, I kept my head in the chaos and did it. It’s all part of this more complex and interesting story, adding more layers to the character, making him more relatable. It’s hard to be relatable when you’re 6’5’’, 270 pounds, hairy Scottish man, but I was able to become relatable because of my story of never getting up, getting knocked down, pushing forward. That’s what connected as a good guy, and now, with all this creative freedom and having 52 weeks, it’s so unique. We’re nonstop. We should be constantly adding layers and should have more complex storylines. Now, we saw what happened with the Bloodline and how successful it was over these past three years, developing these deep layered characters with the rest of us, and I’m excited to be part of it.“