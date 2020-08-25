Drew McIntyre Says He Doesn’t Know If He Will Be Doing Anything at WWE Payback

In an interview with Newsweek, Drew McIntyre revealed that he doesn’t know yet if he will be doing anything at WWE Payback on Sunday, and also discussed how the ThunderDome has brought back the feeling of performing with a crowd. His comments are below.

On not knowing if he will be doing anything at Payback: “I’m intrigued that’s for sure. With the environment right now. I guess we have those capabilities to bring everybody content. We have the ThunderDome right here, which is really cool so I mean, I’m interested to see how it comes off and how people respond to it. I honestly don’t know if I’m doing anything [at Payback] and I don’t usually inquire about anything until the very last second that’s just how I operate. I like to go on the fly and get a few things as I go, but I’m curious to see if I’m doing anything whatever else has been and how it’s received.”

On how the ThunderDome has brought back the feeling of performing with a crowd: “Even the feeling backstage, it’s like we’re actually doing a live show and you’re in the building you’ve got those nerves and butterflies again, which I had at the Performance Center but not at this level. It feels that we’re back and walking out there and feeling the atmosphere and just in the building and seeing the fans faces virtually and then to cap it all off all the special effects. I didn’t know we’re gonna be coming out to the level [of spectacle] that we came out to last night during my entrance. I’ve got the swords in the beginning now, which I think is cool and it’s more impactful leading to the war drums and then having all the fire and pyro and I’m standing there thinking in my head ‘man, this is really freaking cool.’ I’m sweating like crazy from this fire, and all that sweat probably helped me avoid all those RKOs [from Randy Orton].”