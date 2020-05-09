Drew McIntyre on Pushing For a WWE PPV in the UK, Says They’ll Sell Out Any Arena, Possible Match With Tyson Fury

Speaking on the first WWE Virtual Roundtable, Drew McIntyre discussed his efforts to bring a WWE PPV to the UK. McIntyre participated in the video with the other four Scottish WWE champions in Nikki Cross, Kay Lee Ray, Wolfgang, and Mark Coffey and was asked by host Andy Shepherd if now, with so many Scots champions in the company, was the closest time for WWE to have their first PPV in the country since 2003’s Insurrextion. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On the possibility of a UK PPV: “That’s something I’m not just visualizing. It’s something I’m actively working and pushing and talking about whenever I do UK media. I’m always trying to think outside the box. I’m trying to get — Tyson Fury seems to want to get involved in something. If it takes getting a battle of Britain going to get a UK PPV, I don’t care. Just, all that matters is when the things get back to normal I want to get back home, I wanna get all five of us on an open top bus from the top of Scotland, take it right down through the UK to the bottom of England on a big tour. Get the country rallied up, tell the world this is where there should be a PPV.”

On the fan support for a PPV in the country: “Look at SummerSlam ’92, look how mental the fans were. We know how passionate the UK fans are, we know we’re gonna sell out the Wembley Stadium, Hamden, whatever we have. We know we’re gonna sell it out, we know it’s gonna be a big deal. I do understand the logistics behind it, that’s not my department but it’s doable, it’s gonna freaking happen, I’m gonna make sure of it.”

