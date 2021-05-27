Drew McIntyre On WWE’s Return To Live Touring, Why Fans Will Better Understand WWE Characters

In a recent interview with The Dallas Morning News, Drew McIntyre discussed WWE’s return to live touring, why fans will be able to better understand characters, and much more. You can read Drew McIntyre’s comments below.

Drew McIntyre on WWE’s return to live touring: “I don’t know if I believe it’s true or not until it actually happens. It’s been so long now that we’ve been in this unique situation we’ve been in. WWE pushed through even during the most difficult times and kept our show going…..having a quick night of fans at WrestleMania was so unbelievable to have the fans back there live. It makes us appreciate that our fans are our No. 1 superstar and create the unique atmosphere. I went back into the ThunderDome and love it – it’s an amazing piece of technology. But it’s nothing like our live fans.

On how WWE talent adapted to promos and why fans will be able to better understand characters: “I watched a few of our talent come out to start doing their interviews and they were looking at imaginary people. I was like, ‘Oh, this is cringeworthy.’ If it’s cringeworthy for me, there’s a disconnect with our fans. I was very adamant about walking out and embracing what I had around me. I would mess around the commentators, if the cameraman got too close, I’d shake him around…..I just kept trying different things. When it came to the interviews themselves, obviously, we generally have 20,000 people screaming over top of you and you have to raise your voice and a lot of them are shouting because you are trying to hear yourself over the crowd and you’re participating with the crowd and going with what they’re giving you.

“Sometimes, they’re giving you the ‘What’ treatment where they’re trying to entertain themselves when you’re talking, so you have to deviate from the script. Without fans, suddenly, it’s just silence. It’s just you and a microphone, and it makes things very different. I saw that as a gigantic opportunity. If you know who you are and you know who your character was, you had a chance to develop that character on such a deeper level and add layers. You can speak in a regular voice without having to raise your voice. A lot of people really maximized their minutes and developed their character….when we’re back in front of live fans on a regular basis, I think the fans are going to understand a lot of our characters on a deeper level than they would have if we didn’t have this period.”

