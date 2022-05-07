Drew McIntyre On WWE’s Return To UK For Clash At The Castle, Potentially Winning Universal Title

In a recent interview on NBC Sports Boston, Drew McIntyre discussed WWE’s return to the UK for Clash at the Castle, potentially winning the Universal title at the event, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Drew McIntyre on WWE’s return to the UK for Clash at the Castle: “I didn’t believe it was official until it was official. I’ve been pushing for this for years. It seemed like nobody was listening for a while, and then suddenly, it seemed like people were listening. Maybe something is going on, and I’m gonna keep talking about it. It got to the point where I got to meet the committee in Wales for the shows taking place in the UK a little while ago. They were very excited about the possibility of bringing the show to the principality in the UK. They got to come to WrestleMania a little time later, and they were so blown away by night one of WrestleMania that I let them know, ‘This is what it’s gonna look like when we get to that show, except the noise at AT&T? Times that by 10 because the UK fans are so loud, so crazy, so wild.’ They were buzzing for it, and I’m buzzing for it. I just got back from the UK where I spent some time in Cardiff doing media for the event and spent some time at the stadium. It was phenomenal, and the show is gonna be incredible. I can’t wait for everybody to not just see the action in the ring, but watch the audience and how crazy they are from start to finish.”

On potentially winning the Universal title at the event: “That would be amazing, but obviously we’re five months out from the show, and we do have some big events between now and then. All I know is I’m gonna keep doing whatever it takes to get that title match against Roman [Reigns], be it at Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, or Clash at the Castle, which would be awesome.”

