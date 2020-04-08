Drew McIntyre Says WWE Roster Will Get Title Shots Before Tyson Fury, Talks Social Media Feud With Fury

Drew McIntyre says that he has no issue with facing off against Tyson Fury, but that he has to get in line behind members of the WWE roster for that shot. McIntyre appeared on Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and during the interview discussed Fury calling him out. McIntyre noted that Fury actually started the whole thing by predicting that McIntyre would win and saying he wanted to face McIntyre, which the new champion then referenced in an interview on TalkSport.

:On Fury calling for a match with him: “I’ve been doing media non-stop since WrestleMania was shown. I started at 1:15 in the morning, calling into the UK. I was on all the big shows therre. Apparently, Tyson Fury and I are feuding now. You know, he’s been petitioning for a match with me. I want the world to know, our Superstars are getting a frickin’ match first before him. But, if he keeps pushing it, I’ll knock his head off when things get back to normal.”

On going back and forth with Fury over the last couple of days: “Well, it’s certainly taken a life of its own. It began with him, I guess, giving his predictions, and you know, mentioning that he thinks I’m going to win but he could smash me and he’d be champion, or whatever. I don’t know his exact words, because I didn’t pay attention to it, just a lot of people told me by text messages, ‘Hey, man.’ A lot of social media, you know, informing me that he kinda called me out before WrestleMania. And then after I won the title I was on TalkSport, which is the biggest sports show in the U.K. and it came up. And I basically said, ‘If it ever came to it, I would face him for the title and I would beat him.’

“He responded to that and it took a like of its own. So he started it, number one. Number two, like I said earlier, our Superstars are getting the shot first, because they deserve it and they’ve worked for it. And number three, if he wants the match it’s fine. If he wants it in the U.K., it’s fine. I don’t care. Like, he’s got the deadly hands. What’s he going to do when I take him down and smash him and he’s on his back? When he’s on his back, he’s nothing.”

