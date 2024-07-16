Various News: Drew McIntyre Slams WWE Social Media Team Over Raw Tweet, AEW Grand Slam 2024 Pre-Sale Code

– Drew McIntyre is none too happy with the WWE social media team for their tweet about CM Punk’s return next week. McIntyre, who of course has been engaged in a heated feud with Punk and remains suspended after refusing to apologize on last night’s Raw for attacking referees at Money in the Bank, took to Twitter to retweet the WWE post advertising Punk’s return to Raw next week.

McIntyre said of the post, which uses the picture of Punk nailing McIntyre with a chair,

“Are you pricks seriously gonna use this picture after what just happened?”

– PWInsider reports that pre-sale code for AEW Grand Slam 2024 is GEN8AEW. The pre-sale is ongoing and you can order tickets here.