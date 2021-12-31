Drew McIntyre Explains Why WWE SummerSlam Match With Jinder Mahal Didn’t Meet His Expectations

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Drew McIntyre discussed his match with Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam not meeting his expectations, wanting to become WWE Champion in front of a crowd at WrestleMania, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Drew McIntyre on his match with Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam not meeting his expectations: “No, definitely not. I didn’t expect Becky [Lynch] to return. The match prior gave the crowd that reaction, that moment. Then when they expected the lengthy match with Becky and Bianca [Belair], it took the wind out of the sales by having the match be 20-something seconds. To walk out after that, the crowd was a bit deflated. It wasn’t quite what I hoped reaction was. Perhaps it wasn’t what I was hoping for match-wise, but, it gave Drew McIntyre the big win on a big stage, a very dominant win. Even though sometimes I’m like, ‘I want to go out there and have the best match possible and do all the cool near falls and stuff,’ sometimes, you have to be saved from yourself and protect the character and elevate the character. That was about elevating Drew McIntyre and it did do that on a huge stage.”

On wanting to become WWE Champion in front of a crowd at WrestleMania: “I’m satisfied with everything I’ve done in my career, especially since I returned to WWE. I want it, absolutely. I’ll work for it, but there’s only so much I can control and I work as hard as I can at all the things I can control. If it doesn’t happen, it wasn’t meant to be. But I will get a significant moment on Mania, maybe not in the final match, but it will be in the final match. I’ll be making that happen, but I’ll be having that significant moment. Two years ago I won the title with nobody there. It meant the world to me and was necessary during those times. The following year, I’m fighting for the title. Once again, my goodness, two years in a row, what are the chances. A limited capacity crowd at Raymond James Stadium, I’m going to have my moment. Then I get choked out, so I don’t get my moment in front of the fans. So maybe Mania might not be my greatest luck charm, but I’ve got a good feeling there’s going to be a significant moment for Drew at a Mania. I’ve got many years left in me. Everybody thinks I’m in my forties already… Even though it feels like I’ve been around forever, I’m still 36. I’ve still got plenty of time left.”