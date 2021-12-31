Drew McIntyre On Challenges After Losing WWE Title, Booking Of His Feud With Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, and one of the topics he discussed the challenges he faced after losing the WWE title, the booking of his feud with Bobby Lashley, and much more. Here’s what McIntyre had to say (via Fightful):

Drew McIntyre on the challenges he faced after losing the WWE title and the booking of his feud with Bobby Lashley: “It was weird because generally, the good guy, is the one chasing and that’s where the excitement is. I felt for a long period that as champion, that’s where I was meant to be and the chase was exciting from Rumble to Mania when I beat Brock, but there was a period where I felt ‘I’m meant to be. I’m meant to be champion.’ During the Lashley stuff, perhaps the way we set up the matches, perhaps the narrative of ‘Drew keeps getting title matches’ that we were pushing for some reason, didn’t exactly help during that period. Perhaps I could have gotten out of the title scene a little quicker after I lost the first match and didn’t have a couple of follow-up matches and started the rebuild again.”

On how being drafted to SmackDown allowed him a fresh start: “That’s what I’ve been looking for, for a long time, is just hitting that reset button and starting from scratch against and re-proving myself. That’s why with the SmackDown move, it felt like the perfect time to go, ‘we know what Drew can do and is capable of, let’s hit that reset button and re-prove myself.’ I’m happy to do it. I’ve been doing this 20 years, there are 52 weeks a year. I’m a patient man.”