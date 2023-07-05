Drew McIntyre On His WWE TV Return, Says He’s Chasing ‘That Big Moment With a Title’

Drew McIntyre made his return at WWE Money in the Bank, and he says that he has a goal he’s chasing down now that he’s back. McIntyre, who returned at the London PPV to confront Gunther after the latter’s Intercontinental Champion defense, appeared on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and briefly touched on his time off before saying what matters is the present.

“I just want to apologize for everybody, that I missed my dates, I missed the towns,” he said (per Fightful). “It’s not like me, unless there’s a reason.”

He continued, “Obviously, the rumor and innuendo is out there. What’s going on with Drew McIntyre? What’s going on with the future? The future doesn’t matter. What matters is the present, and presently, Drew McIntyre is back. If you’re heading to a WWE show and Drew McIntyre’s there, you know you’re gonna get 110%, and finally, I’m chasing that big moment with a title in front of live fans. So let’s make that happen finally.”