Drew McIntyre & WWE Celebrate World Wish Day on SmackDown

Drew McIntyre and WWE took part in Make-A-Wish’s World Wish Day on Friday’s Smackdown, honoring Make-A-Wish Kid Giovanna. WWE sent out the following press release about McIntyre and WWE fulfilling Giovanna’s wish to meet the Smackdown star. Giovanna was also acknowledged on the FOX and international broadcasts of the show. This marks McIntyre’s first Wish granted as well as the first in-person WWE Make-A-Wish done since the pandemic began.

The announcement reads:

As part of World Wish Day, WWE honored 16-year-old Make-A-Wish Kid Giovanna from Novato, CA during tonight’s episode of FOX’s Friday Night SmackDown. Giovanna traveled to Albany, NY and fulfilled her wish to meet WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre. She also received a special acknowledgement on SmackDown, which was broadcast on FOX and around the world. This was Drew McIntyre’s first Wish granted and the first in-person WWE Make-A-Wish conducted since early 2020. WWE has worked with Make-A-Wish for more than 30 years and WWE Superstars have collectively granted more than 6,000 Wishes. WWE Superstars John Cena and Roman Reigns have been honored by Make-A-Wish for their commitments to Wish Kids over the years. Please support Wish Kids like Giovanna at Wish.org/WWE