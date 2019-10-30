Drone Does Fly-Through of Old Mid-South Coliseum (Video)

– A drone did a fly-through of the famed Mid-South Coliseum, with the video being posted to YouTube. You can see the video below which shows how the arena is faring since being shut down in 2006.

The Coliseum was closed down due to the fact that it was too costly to modernize the building, and PWInsider reports that there’s been a movement to save the venue over the last several years, including fundraising through charity events. The venue was the home for Memphis Wrestling over the years.