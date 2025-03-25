wrestling / News
Drumstick Announces WrestleMania 41 ‘Snack-Down’ Contest
– Drumstick is holding a “Snack-Down” contest to send two winners to WrestleMania 41 to see John Cena challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Fans who are interested in competing can check out @Drumstick on Instagram and TikTok. In order to enter, fans have to follow these steps:
● Follow @Drumstick on Instagram and TikTok.
● Hype up Drumstick with your best Snack Talk performance using #DrumstickContest and #SnackTalk in your caption. For TikTok, also include #DrumstickContest as a text overlay on your video.
● Submit by March 31st for a chance to join us at WrestleMania!
The contest closes on March 31. Entrants must be legal residents of the United States, excluding IA, LA, MD, TN, 18 years or older. More official rules are available HERE. You can view Drumstick’s announcement clip below:
@drumstick Want to join us at WrestleMania? 🔥 Well then, prepare to Talk Snack. Enter our #SnackTalk #DrumstickCompetition to lay the SNACKDOWN on Sad Pathetic Snacks. 💥 See rules below and full details in bio. 1️⃣ Follow @Drumstick 2️⃣ Post a video hyping up Drumstick and mouthing off sad snacks. Use #DrumstickContest and #SnackTalk in your video caption and include #DrumstickContest as a text overlay 3️⃣ Submit by March 31st for a chance to join us at WrestleMania as an official Drumstick Snack Talker! 📍 Legal residents of 50 US/DC (excluding IA, LA, MD, TN) 18+. Ends 3/31/25. See Rules in Bio for how to enter, judging criteria & all details. #Drumstick #WWE #SnackTalk #mondayleftmebroken #cat #fyp ♬ original sound – Drumstick
