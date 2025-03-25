– Drumstick is holding a “Snack-Down” contest to send two winners to WrestleMania 41 to see John Cena challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Fans who are interested in competing can check out @Drumstick on Instagram and TikTok. In order to enter, fans have to follow these steps:

● Follow @Drumstick on Instagram and TikTok.

● Hype up Drumstick with your best Snack Talk performance using #DrumstickContest and #SnackTalk in your caption. For TikTok, also include #DrumstickContest as a text overlay on your video.

● Submit by March 31st for a chance to join us at WrestleMania!

The contest closes on March 31. Entrants must be legal residents of the United States, excluding IA, LA, MD, TN, 18 years or older. More official rules are available HERE. You can view Drumstick’s announcement clip below: