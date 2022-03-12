wrestling / News
Dude Perfect Announced for WrestleMania 38 Set Reveal
– Per WWE.com, Dude Perfect will reveal the set for WrestleMania 38 in celebration of the launch of WWE 2K22. Dude Perfect will reveal the set inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas during WrestleMania Week. You view the announcement below:
Dude Perfect to reveal set for WrestleMania 38
The Grandest Stage of Them All will be unveiled in style, as WWE Superstar Big E invited Dude Perfect to reveal the set for WrestleMania 38 following their WWE 2K22 launch celebration.
Don’t miss all the action of the stupendous two-night WrestleMania, streaming LIVE on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.
To celebrate the launch of WWE 2K22 today, we brought in our buddy Big E to take Games With Consequences to another level 😳
🚨 ⬇️
We're giving away 10 free game codes over on our Instagram. Check it out!@WWEBigE @WWE @WWEgames
#WrestleMania #WWE2K22 pic.twitter.com/RokYpl5BpQ
— Dude Perfect (@DudePerfect) March 11, 2022