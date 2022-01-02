Dudley Boys Comment on Usos Using 3D at WWE Day 1

The Usos busted out the 3D at WWE Day 1, and the Dudley Boys took to social media to comment on their finisher appearing at the show. Saturday’s PPV saw the Usos defeat the New Day to retain their Smackdown Tag Team Championships, pinning Kingston after using the 3D which was referred to as the 1D (as in the One and Done).

The Usos took to Twitter to note that it was a “respect thing,” which led to Builly Ray and D-Von commenting and praising the team. Bully wrote:

“Dear @WWEUsos. Nothin but [heart emoji] xoxo, Bubba #WWEDayOne @BustedOpenRadio”

D-Von added:

“Fantastic match between the Usos and the new day!!! Great way to end the match with a 3-D fantastic job boys …. Oh testify!!!!!”

Usos def. the New Day with the 3D! (Called 1D for One and Done). The match itself was fantastic – SHOCK. Two of the greatest tag team rivals in WWE history. #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/sCIbjQyGFC — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) January 2, 2022

Best Tag team finisher in the business.…thanks for he blessings uce.🩸 @TestifyDVon @bullyray5150 https://t.co/ZcHbKaedq6 — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 2, 2022