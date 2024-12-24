wrestling / News
WWE News: Dudley Boys On WWE Retrospective, Full Undertaker vs. Rey Mysterio Match From 2009
– The latest episode of WWE Retrospective features The Dudley Boys reliving their greatest moments. You can see the video below, described as follows:
Bubba Ray & D-Von Dudley sit down to rewatch some of their greatest moments from ECW and WWE, including battles against each other and epic clashes with The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, Undertaker & Kane and more!
– The WWE Vault YouTube account posted the full Undertaker vs. Rey Mysterio World Heavyweight Title Match from the December 25th, 2009 episode of Smackdown:
