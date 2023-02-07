wrestling / News

Dudley Boyz Reuniting For Icons of Wrestling Fanfest

February 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dudley Boyz Image Credit: WWE

The Dudley Boyz are set to reunite for a convention appearance in March. D-Von Dudley announced on Monday that he and Bully Ray will be appearing at the Icons of Wrestling Convention Fanfest on March 18th at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

D-Von announced his exit from WWE in January, where he had been working as a producer. He tweeted:

“The boyz are back and coming Home!!!!”

