DUI Arrest Footage For Jimmy Uso Released

TMZ has revealed the footage from Jimmy Uso’s recent DUI arrest, which happened back in July in Escambia County, Florida.

The footage shows Uso driving erratically, swerving in his lane and going over the double yellow line. He was driving 86 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. He is shown to be swaying when he leaves his vehicle and is asked to take a field sobriety test. He tells the cops he had a glass of wine but thinks he’s okay to drive. He then asked for his lawyer several times, but the cop tells him that’s not an option as he has to take the test. But Uso keeps refusing and is arrested.

Uso is still fighting the charge and is due in court on October 31 to give a final plea. The Usos have not been on WWE TV since July 29.