wrestling / News
Duke Hudson Changes His Ring Name To Duke Hanson
March 29, 2025
Duke Hudson, who was released from WWE back in January, has changed his ring name now that he is on the independent scene. He will now be competing as Duke Hanson.
Duke Hanson 2K25 pic.twitter.com/en6JKaUSZ9
— Duke Hanson (@sixftfiiiiive) March 29, 2025
