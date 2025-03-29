wrestling / News

Duke Hudson Changes His Ring Name To Duke Hanson

March 29, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Indi Hartwell Duke Hudson WWE NXT Duke Hanson Image Credit: WWE

Duke Hudson, who was released from WWE back in January, has changed his ring name now that he is on the independent scene. He will now be competing as Duke Hanson.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Duke Hanson, Duke Hudson, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading