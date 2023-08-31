wrestling / News
Duke Hudson vs. Akira Tozawa Added to WWE NXT Level Up
August 31, 2023
WWE has announced a match between Duke Hudson and Akira Tozawa for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up. The match is part of the Global Heritage Invitational. Here’s the current lineup for tomorrow’s show:
* Global Heritage Invitational Match: Duke Hudson vs. Akira Tozawa
Big Body Javi vs. Riley Osborne
Stevie Turner vs. Valenti Feroz
