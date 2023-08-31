wrestling / News

Duke Hudson vs. Akira Tozawa Added to WWE NXT Level Up

August 31, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a match between Duke Hudson and Akira Tozawa for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up. The match is part of the Global Heritage Invitational. Here’s the current lineup for tomorrow’s show:

* Global Heritage Invitational Match: Duke Hudson vs. Akira Tozawa
Big Body Javi vs. Riley Osborne
Stevie Turner vs. Valenti Feroz

