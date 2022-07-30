Dumpster Match & More Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite, including its first Dumpster match and more. The company announced an updated card for next Wednesday’s show following tonight’s episode of Rampage, and you can see the lineup below:

* Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club

* Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta

Chris Jericho’s AEW Interim World Championship shot is on the line.

* ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBD

* The Undisputed Elite returns