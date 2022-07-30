wrestling / News
Dumpster Match & More Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite, including its first Dumpster match and more. The company announced an updated card for next Wednesday’s show following tonight’s episode of Rampage, and you can see the lineup below:
* Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club
* Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta
Chris Jericho’s AEW Interim World Championship shot is on the line.
* ThunderStorm vs. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter
* Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy
* Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBD
* The Undisputed Elite returns
#AEWDynamite LIVE Wed 8/7c on TBS
-Jericho v Yuta: Winner faces MOX for Interim World Title @ #QuakeByTheLake
-Dumpster match Gunn Club v Acclaimed
-Powerhouse Hobbs in action
-Cassidy v Lethal
-Undisputed Elite return
-ThunderStorm v Baker/Hayter
-Matt Hardy v Christian Cage pic.twitter.com/ThOcReSOiY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Details On Possible Future Of WWE NXT With Triple H In Charge of Creative
- Note On Vince McMahon’s $14 Million In Unrecorded Expenses Mentioned In WWE SEC Filing
- Eric Bischoff On Kevin Dunn’s Future With WWE After Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Why He Thinks Dunn Will Leave
- WWE Reportedly Hoping to Mend Things With Sasha Banks & Naomi