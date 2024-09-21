Dumpster Match Set For WWE SmackDown In Two Weeks

Chelsea Green and Michin are set to face off in a Dumpster Match on WWE Smackdown in a couple of weeks. Friday night’s show featured a segment which confirmed that the match will take place on the October 4th episode of the show.

The segment saw Green training for the match and complaining how it is unfair. You can see the segment below.

The match is the first announced for the show, which is the final episode before WWE Bad Blood.