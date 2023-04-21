Dustin Rhodes Projects Numbers For AEW All In And Talks Roster Size

Dustin Rhodes spoke recently with Busted Open Radio and shared his perspective on the upcoming AEW All In event (per Wrestling Inc). Rhodes also discussed the common criticisms levied against AEW’s extensive roster numbers and expressed the need for patience in order to succeed in the industry. You can find a few highlights from Rhodes and listen to the full episode below.

On his projections for the gate at All In: “I think we get 52,000 people in there.”

On the size of AEW’s roster: “We do have a large roster, and not everyone can get on at the same time. But … I had to learn at an early age, and it’s still a work in progress for me, you have to be patient. You have to keep pitching your ideas. Not everything is going to stick. You just got to keep throwing it at the wall until something eventually sticks, and keep pushing forward.”

On what to avoid while working in the wrestling industry: “Because if you just get complacent, and you sit there and you just relax back in catering, and you don’t care what’s going on or you don’t try to be positive about putting in some ideas and talking to the right people, then nothing is going to happen.”