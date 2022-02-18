Dustin Rhodes Says AEW Is ‘Ever Growing and Making Big Moves’

Dustin Rhodes is ignoring the noise around his brother Cody’s AEW exit, taking to social media to hype the company on Thursday. Dustin, who confirmed following Cody’s exit that he was staying with AEW and that “the train keeps movie” despite being sad to see his brother go, posted to Twitter tonight to promote AEW.

He wrote:

“Join the @AEW train kids. We are ever growing and making big moves. Plus, you get to see me as well as so many up and coming superstars that are coming in to their own. Everything is a process. Let me here ya- #ImWithAEW”