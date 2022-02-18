wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes Says AEW Is ‘Ever Growing and Making Big Moves’
Dustin Rhodes is ignoring the noise around his brother Cody’s AEW exit, taking to social media to hype the company on Thursday. Dustin, who confirmed following Cody’s exit that he was staying with AEW and that “the train keeps movie” despite being sad to see his brother go, posted to Twitter tonight to promote AEW.
He wrote:
“Join the @AEW train kids. We are ever growing and making big moves. Plus, you get to see me as well as so many up and coming superstars that are coming in to their own. Everything is a process. Let me here ya- #ImWithAEW”
Join the @AEW train kids. We are ever growing and making big moves. Plus, you get to see me as well as so many up and coming superstars that are coming in to their own. Everything is a process. Let me here ya- #ImWithAEW
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Rumored Plan For Buddy Matthews In AEW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan Will Not Reveal Details About Cody’s Exit From AEW
- Amanda Huber, Aubrey Edwards Push Back on Rumors Around Brandi Rhodes’ AEW Exit
- Brock Lesnar Reflects On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002: ‘It Was Probably The Right Decision’