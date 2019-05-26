wrestling / News

Dustin Rhodes On AEW’s Future: ‘Vince Better Watch His A**’

May 26, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
AEW Double or Nothing Dustin Rhodes

In the post AEW Double or Nothing media scrum, Dustin Rhodes commented on AEW’s future and issued a warning for Vince McMahon.

“I’m excited about them and what they are doing, because they’re fixing to take over the world, and Vince better watch his ass.”

AEW, Dustin Rhodes

