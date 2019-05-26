wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes On AEW’s Future: ‘Vince Better Watch His A**’
May 26, 2019 | Posted by
In the post AEW Double or Nothing media scrum, Dustin Rhodes commented on AEW’s future and issued a warning for Vince McMahon.
“I’m excited about them and what they are doing, because they’re fixing to take over the world, and Vince better watch his ass.”
“They are fixing to take over the world and Vince better watch his ass.”
– Dustin Rhodes after #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/uk3qYE75gx
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’
- Jim Ross Discusses Reports of Backstage Heat Between Steve Austin and The Rock in 1999
- Jim Ross Recalls Actually Seeing Part Of Owen Hart’s Fall At Over the Edge 1999
- Bret Hart Wishes Goldberg Heard Him Better When He Said ‘Don’t Hurt Me’