AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Teases Being Part of Cody Finishing His Story, Note on Which Match Opens Tonight’s Rampage, Toni Storm Reveals Enemies List

March 29, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dustin Rhodes Cody AEW Double or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Dustin Rhodes teased his involvement in Cody Rhodes finishing his story at Wrestlemania 40.

He wrote: “I’m here for it more than you know.

– Speaking of Dustin, his match with The Butcher will open tonight’s AEW Rampage.

– AEW shared a video of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm sharing her list of enemies, which includes Deonna Purrazzo, Thunder Rosa, Wendi Richter, Penny Banner, and Marlene Dietrich.

