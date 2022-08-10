Dustin Rhodes On AEW Talents Potentially Going to WWE, Says Triple H Is a ‘Good Change’

With a change in regime in WWE, speculation has turned to the idea of talents jumping from AEW to WWE and Dustin Rhodes has weighed in on the notion. Rhodes, whose brother Cody exited AEW and returned to WWE earlier this year, was asked during the AEW panel at Terrificon 2022 about the idea that some performers might consider leaving AEW for WWE and he doesn’t seem adverse to the notion.

“Hey man, go for it,” Rhodes said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think experience it if you want to. I think if you don’t like the current atmosphere that’s a personal issue, you need to move on, right? Maybe they’ll do something different with you over [in WWE].”

He continued, “I think it’s going to be a change slowly with Triple H at the helm, but it’s going to be a good change … If your contract is up and you’ve had enough with AEW, go. Get the f*** out.”

Dustin Rhodes was in WWE for years as Goldust, eventually joining AEW in 2019 after he exited WWE the year before.