Dustin Rhodes Teases AEW Doing UK Tour

In an interview with TalkSport, Dustin Rhodes revealed that AEW could do a mini-tour of the United Kingdom soon.

“Rumour has it that we may doing a little mini-tour over there in the UK,” Rhodes said. “And I hope so, I hope that’s true. Definitely want to hit London, man. London is a good town for us, good town for wrestling. All the UK is, man. The UK has got deep roots in wrestling and they love wrestling. So hopefully, sooner rather than later, we’re going to get over there.”

When asked if the UK shows would include a Dynamite taping or PPV, Rhodes said the shows will “probably” be just live events.

Rhodes also talked about how much he loves performing in the U.K.

“I’ve been to the UK thousands of times. I really do [like wrestling in the UK]. I like wrestling overseas. I like the UK and I like Japan, a lot. Those are probably my favourite two places outside of the U.S. to go to. The UK is fun, so anytime I get to go over there, hang out and perform in front of those crowds is great. Because they’re loud and crazy! They have fun and that’s what wrestling is about. And bringing joy and smiles to faces, making you mad – it’s what we live for.”