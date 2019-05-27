wrestling / News
Dustin Rhodes Almost Left His Boots In The Ring Before Cody Stopped Him
In an interview with Wrestling Inc following AEW Double or Nothing, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he planned on leaving his boots in the ring after his match with Cody to signal his retirement, but his brother stopped him and asked him to team against the Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen before he could.
He said: “I was, and he snuck in behind me. I was like, ‘Geez, let me get my boots off before you do anything. My God, I want to leave this boot in the ring and say goodbye, proper.’ I was tired, and he came in and I didn’t know what to expect, or what he was going to do. He killed the Attitude Era, but I’m still standing here today.”
.@dustinrhodes comments on nearly nearly leaving his boots in the ring at #AEWDON so he could retire before @CodyRhodes stopped him.@WIncRebel @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/HGTTYl4P6G
— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 26, 2019
