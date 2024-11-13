– During a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, AEW and ROH wrestler Dustin Rhodes discussed Jon Moxley and the Death Riders taking over AEW and calling it their company. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dustin Rhodes on the Death Riders: “You have to have eyes in the back of your head at all times. Mox and his group, they’re tough. They’re fighters and that’s what they do and have done for a living. I don’t know what Mox’s deal is, but this isn’t his company. We all work here, and I’ve been here since the beginning.”

On how Tony Khan views Moxley’s comments: “Tony (Khan) knows that and Tony knows it is his company. I would imagine Tony is a little bit upset that he’s calling it ‘his company.’ You always have to have eyes in the back of your head and ready for anything because they can attack anybody at any time, whether you agree with them or not. They are there in numbers. Numbers are what gets people down.”

On tonight’s Dynamite, Moxley and the Death Riders plan to seize the Superstation. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.